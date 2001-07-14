8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences:

3rd Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week Conference

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 10:30 am PST/1:30 pm EST

Virtual

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit

Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:20 am PST/2:20 pm EST

Las Vegas, NV

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Thursday, December 8, 2022, 3:05 pm PST/6:05 pm EST

San Francisco, CA

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to live and archived webcasts are available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

