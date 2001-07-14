%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences in November 2022:

%3Cb%3E11%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Roth+Technology+Event+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Participating Wednesday, November 16, 2022 (one-on-one and small group meetings)

Executives: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

Location: The Yale Club, New York, New York

%3Cb%3E13%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Craig-Hallum+Alpha+Select+Conference+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Participating Thursday, November 17, 2022 (one-on-one and small group meetings)

Executives: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

Location: The Sheraton Hotel, New York, New York

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Airgain’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. We segment our product offering into three, distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the appearance of Airgain executives and their expected presentation of information. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

