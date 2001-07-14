The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Deputy Director Louis Rogacki is the 2022 “Regulator of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards is produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

From responsible gaming initiatives to crackdowns on illegal activity, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has been an industry leader. It also has helped guide New Jersey to record gaming revenue totals, including total gaming revenue in the state in excess of $3.87 billion from January through September this year.

Rogacki’s impact on one of the nation’s most successful gaming markets has been significant. He had a key role in implementing internet gaming in New Jersey in 2013 and in launching legal retail and mobile sports wagering across the state in 2018.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “Louis Rogacki has been a pillar of the gaming industry in New Jersey from the start in [2012] and is very deserving of receiving the Regulator of the Year award. With great leadership like Louis on board at the NJDGE, the Garden will continue to be the shining example of what proper online gambling regulation looks like in the United States.”

“I would like to thank Charles Gillespie and the American Gambling Awards for this humbling recognition,” Rogacki said. “Also, I'd like to congratulate the other finalists. They are excellent regulators, and I look forward to collaborating and exchanging ideas in the future. This recognition reflects the leadership of Governor Murphy, Attorney General Platkin and Director David Rebuck and their support in making DGE the country’s premier gaming regulatory agency. I would like to give special thanks to all the Deputy Attorneys General, Investigators and Administrative staff that work with me on a daily basis. This award is a testament to their hard work, open-mindedness, and progressive thinking in regulating the needs of the gaming industry, while prioritizing our statutory mission to maintain the public's confidence in the integrity of land-based gaming, iGaming, and sports wagering in the State of New Jersey. Finally, I'd like to thank the entire regulated community, for making my job interesting, challenging and enjoyable on a daily basis.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006044/en/