ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that electroCore’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Goldberger, will be conducting one-on-ones at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech and Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum.



Canaccord Genuity MedTech and Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Event: One-on-one meetings

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, the acute and preventive treatment of migraines in adolescents, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

