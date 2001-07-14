Eric Marchetto, EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN), will be presenting on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The presentation will be webcast live at 10:00 am CT.

The webcast can be accessed at www.trin.net on the Investor Relations tab under Events and Presentations and a replay will be available for 90 days.

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005785/en/