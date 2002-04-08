FORT WORTH, TX, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) ( SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today its strategic, operational and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Zach Fleming, Sanara's CEO, stated, “The third quarter of 2022 was another revenue record for Sanara, as well as, for our historical business before we acquired Scendia Biologics. These strong results were driven by increased recognition of the value that our products provide to patients, as well as the hard work of our entire team. During the third quarter, we worked to integrate Scendia into the Company and, subsequent to quarter end, we announced the formation of a new chronic wound care partnership with InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (“InfuSystem”). We look forward to further integrating Scendia into our business and working with InfuSystem to continue to provide highly efficacious solutions to patients and providers that improve outcomes and reduce costs of care.”

Third Quarter 2022 and Other Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights (Unaudited)

Generated over $4 million of revenue in a single month for the first time



Increased the number of facilities where CellerateRX is approved to be sold to 1,593



During the trailing twelve-month period, CellerateRX was sold in 662 facilities across 28 states (including facilities where CellerateRX was sold by Sanara in the trailing twelve-month period as well as sales by Scendia since our acquisition of Scendia on July 1, 2022)



The Company completed its acquisition of Scendia

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company announced a partnership with InfuSystem focused on delivering a complete wound care solution targeted at improving patient outcomes, lowering the cost of care, and increasing patient and provider satisfaction



Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company submitted to the FDA a 510(k) premarket notification for BIASURGE, the Company’s sterile BIAKŌS product for use in surgical settings



Third Quarter 2022 Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited)

Net Revenues. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company generated net revenues of $13.0 million compared to net revenues of $5.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 representing a 124% increase from the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net revenues totaled $30.5 million compared to net revenues of $17.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, representing a 78% increase from the prior year period. Third quarter and year-to-date 2022 revenues included $3.0 million of Scendia sales. The higher net revenues in 2022 were primarily due to additional revenues as a result of the Scendia acquisition, increased sales of surgical wound care products as a result of our increased market penetration and geographic expansion, and our continuing strategy to expand our independent distribution network in both new and existing U.S. markets.





. The Company had a loss before income taxes of $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, The Company had a loss before income taxes of $9.8 million compared to a loss before income taxes of $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The higher loss in 2022 was due to increased SG&A costs, higher R&D expenses, and higher amortization of our acquired intangibles. Net loss. The Company had a net loss of $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, The Company had a net loss of $3.9 million, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Included in our net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was the recognition of non-cash income tax benefits of $1.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively. The income tax benefits recognized were due to a reduction of the Company’s valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets in connection with deferred tax liabilities generated in the Precision Healing and Scendia transactions.



About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With a focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets, distributes and develops wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara’s products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen®, FORTIFY TRG™ Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE™ Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on AMPLIFY™ Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE™ Advanced Cellular Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix and TEXAGEN™ Amniotic Membrane Allograft to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold to the wound care market: BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel, BIAKŌS™ Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution and HYCOL™ Hydrolyzed Collagen. Sanara’s pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement, and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost. In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry.

