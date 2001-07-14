Families and businesses served by ComEd experienced fewer power outages on average than customers of any comparable electric company for a fifth consecutive year in 2021, based on industry standard measures for reliability. And when ComEd customers did experience an outage last year, their service was restored as fast or faster on average than customers of the other electric companies. This is according to a company analysis of 25 peer U.S. energy companies with approximately 1 million customers or more.

“Our customers appreciate that the energy we deliver is some of the cleanest and lowest cost in the nation, but what they value most is the 24/7 reliability of our critical service,” said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. “It’s gratifying to see the difference a decade’s worth of investment to make our power grid stronger and more intelligent has made for the 9 million people we have the privilege of serving every day.”

ComEd has continued its consistent record of strong reliability performance in 2022. Overall reliability for the first 10 months of the year was better+than+in+any+prior+year and 82 percent better than when ComEd began to increase its smart grid improvements in 2012. More than 3.6 million of ComEd’s 4.1 million customers have experienced either zero or no more than one outage in 2022. Since it began its smart grid investments, ComEd and its more than 6,200 employees have helped customers avoid nearly 19 million outages, saving more than $3 billion in outage-related costs.

ComEd continues to provide industry-leading reliability at some of the lowest costs to customers in the nation. Based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2021, the average monthly bill for a ComEd residential customer was lower than the average in 49 out of 50 U.S. states. The average monthly residential bill for ComEd customers in 2022 is less than it was at the same time last year.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit %3Ci%3EComEd.com%3C%2Fi%3E and connect with the company on %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EYouTube%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006067/en/