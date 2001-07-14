Altus Power, Inc. (“Altus Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPS), the premier independent developer, owner and operator of commercial-scale solar facilities, today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of approximately 88 megawatts (MW) of operating solar assets. These assets were purchased from D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), under definitive agreements that were previously announced on September 27, 2022.

Gregg Felton, Co-CEO of Altus Power, said “We were pleased to be able to partner with DESRI’s talented team to execute this transaction. With closing now complete, we’re excited to incorporate these new long-term assets and customer relationships into our portfolio.”

“We were impressed by the Altus Power team’s ability to transact with efficiency, notwithstanding the complexity of a portfolio spanning several states with multiple stakeholders,” commented Bryan Martin, Executive Chairman of DESRI. “We expect that Altus Power will continue to operate these projects with the same thought and care that DESRI has.”

These commercial and industrial scale assets include rooftop, ground and carport-mounted solar arrays which deliver clean electricity under long-term contracts to predominantly investment-grade customers. Altus Power owns, operates and services customers across its portfolio of 469 MW of long-term contracted solar assets with the potential to offer additional electrification solutions, including battery storage, as well as electric vehicle or fleet charging stations.

