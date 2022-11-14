PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:
Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Presentation time: 7:55am PT / 10:55am ET
The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]
