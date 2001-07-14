For the 18th year, FedEx Freight will partner with the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation to deliver nearly 15,000 live Christmas trees to military families through the Trees for Troops® program. Since 2005, Trees for Troops has delivered more than 250,000 trees to service members, and this year, the program is expanding its efforts by delivering to an additional 30 military bases.

“FedEx Freight is truly honored to support Trees for Troops in partnership with the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation,” said Lance Moll, President and CEO, FedEx Freight. “With our industry-leading transportation network, our team members look forward to delivering holiday joy to U.S. military service members and their families. It’s our way of saying, ‘Thank you for your sacrifice and service!”’

Each year, FedEx Freight drivers move fresh-cut Christmas trees from 54 locations to more than 80 military bases representing all branches across the U.S. The effort brings together hundreds of tree farms spanning 24 states–from Maine to Oregon–to help execute the program.

“Supporting Trees for Troops has become an important part of the tradition at a lot of the participating tree farms,” said Wendy Richardson, of Richardson Christmas Tree Farm and current Chair of the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation. “Whole communities get involved in getting farm-fresh Christmas trees to our military members.”

Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 28, as hundreds of donors and volunteers come together to help make this effort a success. There are two ways the public can support Trees for Troops:

Donate a tree for delivery to a base at one of several official Trees for Troops locations. Some locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience. Donated trees must be purchased by Dec. 5 to ensure pick-up and delivery by FedEx Freight.

Visit participating tree farms and retail lots and pen a personal holiday or supportive message that will be attached to a tree being donated to a military family.

A full list of participating locations can be found at ChristmasSpiritFoundation.org.

FedEx Freight participates with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program. For more information on the FedEx journey to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023, check out fedexcares.com.

