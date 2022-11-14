Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022

SECAUCUS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share, payable on February 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 18, 2023.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

