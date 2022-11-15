George Soros recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Born in Budapest in 1930, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) is chair of Soros Fund Management LLC. As one of history’s most successful financiers, his views on investing and economic issues are widely followed.

Soros established the Quantum Group of Funds hedge fund in 1973; the lead Quantum Fund famously shorted the British Pound in 1992.

Soros converted his hedge fund into a family investment office in 2011; Soros Fund Management is advisor to the fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 234 stocks valued at a total of $4.04Bil. The top holdings were RIVN(13.33%), BHVN(8.50%), and DRE(7.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were George Soros (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) bought 6,123,911 shares of NYSE:DRE for a total holding of 6,386,556. The trade had a 7.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.56.

On 11/15/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -14.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,125,001-share investment in NYSE:ACC. Previously, the stock had a 5.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,017,534 shares of NYSE:BHVN for a total holding of 2,272,535. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.2.

On 11/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

The guru established a new position worth 1,575,001 shares in NAS:CCXI, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.33 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, ChemoCentryx Inc traded for a price of $51.99 per share and a market cap of $3.74Bil. The stock has returned 49.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChemoCentryx Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 98.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,116,942-share investment in NYSE:MTOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.35 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Meritor Inc traded for a price of $36.5 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 53.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meritor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

