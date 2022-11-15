Bruce Berkowitz recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and the Managing Member of the Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio). Prior to forming Fairholme Capital Management, Mr. Berkowitz was a Managing Director of Smith Barney, Inc. from December of 1993 to October of 1997.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were JOE(76.18%), EPD(8.97%), and CMC(8.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 48,200 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 97,525. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.91 per share and a market cap of $681.40Bil. The stock has returned 8.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 290,000 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 3,882,800. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 11/15/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $24.9 per share and a market cap of $54.17Bil. The stock has returned 14.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:KMI by 431,400 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 11/15/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.53 per share and a market cap of $41.65Bil. The stock has returned 17.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 71,000-share investment in NYSE:DHI. Previously, the stock had a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $81.49 per share and a market cap of $28.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) bought 86,800 shares of NYSE:CMC for a total holding of 2,377,800. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.59.

On 11/15/2022, Commercial Metals Co traded for a price of $46.99 per share and a market cap of $5.51Bil. The stock has returned 38.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Commercial Metals Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.58 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

