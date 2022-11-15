Joel Greenblatt recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Known for the invention of Magic Formula Investing, and founder of the New York Securities Auction Corporation (NYSAC), Greenblatt is founder and managing partner of Gotham Asset Management, LLC. He is the author of two investment books, including "The Little Book that Beats the Market." He is also an Adjunct Professor with Columbia Business School.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1157 stocks valued at a total of $3.34Bil. The top holdings were GSPY(7.09%), SPY(5.21%), and SNOW(2.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 423,947 shares in NYSE:SNOW, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $165.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $157.84 per share and a market cap of $50.51Bil. The stock has returned -59.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.78 and a price-sales ratio of 30.03.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 104,939 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 146,940. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.81 per share and a market cap of $300.11Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.58.

During the quarter, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) bought 98,437 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 486,759. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.12 per share and a market cap of $372.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 25,038 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $431.97.

On 11/15/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $397.66 per share and a market cap of $112.09Bil. The stock has returned -36.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.40 and a price-sales ratio of 8.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 136,713 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.67.

On 11/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $89.51 per share and a market cap of $102.04Bil. The stock has returned -57.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

