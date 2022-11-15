David Einhorn recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Greenlight Capital, a value-oriented investment advisor founded in 1996. The hedge fund is based in New York.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $1.41Bil. The top holdings were GRBK(25.60%), TWTR(13.31%), and BHF(10.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,288,500 shares in NYSE:TWTR, giving the stock a 13.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,327,898-share investment in NAS:AAWW. Previously, the stock had a 6.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.2 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $100.38 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned 17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 242,200 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 11/15/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $103.23 per share and a market cap of $27.91Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 469.23, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 40.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 700,000-share investment in NYSE:CC. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.99 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Chemours Co traded for a price of $33.4 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned 3.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Chemours Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,652,000-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $11.49 per share and a market cap of $27.90Bil. The stock has returned -58.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

