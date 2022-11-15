Daniel Loeb recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Daniel S. Loeb founded Third Point LLC in 1995 and leads the firm’s research activities, portfolio, and risk management. He is well known for his public letters in which he criticizes company CEOs or other investment managers.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $5.51Bil. The top holdings were CL(14.73%), PCG(14.38%), and DHR(12.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:VTYX by 2,060,402 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.04.

On 11/15/2022, Ventyx Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $26.01 per share and a market cap of $1.47Bil. The stock has returned 13.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.84 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.04.

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:S by 5,000,000 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.98.

On 11/15/2022, SentinelOne Inc traded for a price of $18.22 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned -76.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SentinelOne Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 16.35.

Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CANO by 2,825,000 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.29.

On 11/15/2022, Cano Health Inc traded for a price of $2.28 per share and a market cap of $557.63Mil. The stock has returned -80.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cano Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 176.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

During the quarter, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) bought 9,565,000 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 11,550,000. The trade had a 12.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 11/15/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $74.57 per share and a market cap of $62.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 99.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 8,135,000 shares in NYSE:BBWI, giving the stock a 4.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.28 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -54.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

