HOTCHKIS & WILEY recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Incepted in Los Angeles in 1980, Hotchkis and Wiley has focused exclusively on finding and owning undervalued companies that have a significant potential for appreciation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 512 stocks valued at a total of $23.26Bil. The top holdings were GE(4.41%), C(3.82%), and WFC(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOTCHKIS & WILEY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 609,790 shares in NYSE:CI, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $281.41 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $306.85 per share and a market cap of $93.82Bil. The stock has returned 42.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,226,670 shares in NYSE:OVV, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.77 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $55.69 per share and a market cap of $13.83Bil. The stock has returned 57.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 839,020 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.58.

On 11/15/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $182.7 per share and a market cap of $42.82Bil. The stock has returned 18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HOTCHKIS & WILEY bought 886,448 shares of NAS:FFIV for a total holding of 4,776,928. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.37.

On 11/15/2022, F5 Inc traded for a price of $149.91 per share and a market cap of $8.97Bil. The stock has returned -34.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, F5 Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HOTCHKIS & WILEY reduced their investment in NYSE:MRO by 5,806,370 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.7.

On 11/15/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $32.5 per share and a market cap of $20.64Bil. The stock has returned 96.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.