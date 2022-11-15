David Tepper recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Alan Tepper is the founder of Appaloosa Management, which is a hedge fund investment firm based in Miami Beach, Florida. Tepper initially became interested in the stock market as a young boy watching his father trade stocks in his hometown of Pittsburgh. Today, as President and Founder of Appaloosa Management, Tepper has earned an international reputation for producing some of the highest returns amongst fund managers on Wall Street. He earned a Master of Science in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon in 1982.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were CEG(16.08%), GOOG(14.10%), and AMZN(12.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,875,000-share investment in NYSE:KSS. Previously, the stock had a 4.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.17 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Kohl's Corp traded for a price of $31.45 per share and a market cap of $3.67Bil. The stock has returned -42.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kohl's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 875,000-share investment in NYSE:OXY. Previously, the stock had a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.01 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $73.28 per share and a market cap of $66.61Bil. The stock has returned 129.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 575,000-share investment in NAS:MU. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.78 per share and a market cap of $67.17Bil. The stock has returned -19.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NYSE:APTV. Previously, the stock had a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.93 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Aptiv PLC traded for a price of $109.63 per share and a market cap of $29.70Bil. The stock has returned -35.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:META by 125,000 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

