Paul Tudor Jones recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) II, founder and chief investment officer of Boston-based Tudor Investment Group, is one of the pioneers of the modern-day hedge fund industry. Jones began his career in the cotton pits before forming the firm in 1980. The guru was eager to create a firm differentiated by a steadfast dedication to client objectives and guided by strong ethics and values.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2256 stocks valued at a total of $4.63Bil. The top holdings were Y(2.01%), EEM(1.55%), and BHVN(1.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,382,825 shares of NAS:EVOP for a total holding of 1,432,757. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.88.

On 11/15/2022, EVO Payments Inc traded for a price of $33.63 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned 42.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EVO Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33630.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3002.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.66 and a price-sales ratio of 3.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 527,603-share investment in ARCA:XLE. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.94 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $93.1 per share and a market cap of $44.20Bil. The stock has returned 69.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.58.

The guru established a new position worth 120,096 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $395.12 per share and a market cap of $372.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) bought 936,787 shares of NYSE:TWTR for a total holding of 947,787. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.71.

On 11/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $53.7 per share and a market cap of $41.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 66.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 305,984 shares in NYSE:VMW, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, VMware Inc traded for a price of $115.57 per share and a market cap of $48.89Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VMware Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-book ratio of 350.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.