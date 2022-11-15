Stanley Druckenmiller recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is the President, CEO and Chairman of Duquesne Capital, which he founded in 1981 and converted into a family office in 2010. He managed money for George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) from 1988 to 2000 as the lead portfolio manager for Quantum Fund. The two partners famously shorted the British Pound in 1992.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $1.76Bil. The top holdings were CPNG(18.37%), LLY(8.89%), and AMZN(5.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 547,250 shares. The trade had a 10.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.55 per share and a market cap of $1,800.63Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 906,250 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 5.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $126.4 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $98.49 per share and a market cap of $1,004.76Bil. The stock has returned -44.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 90.36, a price-book ratio of 7.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:FCX by 2,062,050 shares. The trade had a 4.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.27.

On 11/15/2022, Freeport-McMoRan Inc traded for a price of $37.89 per share and a market cap of $54.16Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 946,800 shares in NYSE:LW, giving the stock a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.21 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $80.11 per share and a market cap of $11.52Bil. The stock has returned 43.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-book ratio of 22.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) bought 187,745 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 484,895. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 11/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $356.06 per share and a market cap of $338.32Bil. The stock has returned 38.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-book ratio of 33.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.06 and a price-sales ratio of 11.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

