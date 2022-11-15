Mario Gabelli recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Mario J. Gabelli is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors Inc., the firm he founded in 1977. A 1965 summa cum laude graduate of Fordham University's College of Business Administration, he also holds an M.B.A. from Columbia University Graduate School of Business and honorary doctorates from Fordham University and Roger Williams University.

Gabelli serves on the Boards of Boston College, Roger Williams University, Columbia University Graduate School of Business, the American-Italian Cancer Foundation, the Foundation for Italian Art & Culture and is a Trustee of the Winston Churchill Foundation of the United States and of the E.L. Wiegand Foundation. He was Morningstar's Portfolio Manager of the Year in 1997. He was named Money Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2011 and is a member of Barron's All Star Century Team.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 872 stocks valued at a total of $8.49Bil. The top holdings were HRI(2.31%), MLI(1.83%), and GATX(1.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 815,397-share investment in NYSE:GCP. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, GCP Applied Technologies Inc traded for a price of $32.01 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned 41.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 228.64, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 55.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MLI by 428,382 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.19.

On 11/15/2022, Mueller Industries Inc traded for a price of $66.72 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned 11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mueller Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 62,075 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 119,600. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 11/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $308.91 per share and a market cap of $681.40Bil. The stock has returned 8.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GFF by 432,763 shares. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.38.

On 11/15/2022, Griffon Corp traded for a price of $33.09 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned 16.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Griffon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) bought 60,382 shares of NYSE:HCA for a total holding of 89,608. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.21.

On 11/15/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $222.62 per share and a market cap of $62.94Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

