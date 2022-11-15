HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $3.80Bil. The top holdings were BGNE(19.40%), CRM(9.15%), and JD(8.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HHLR ADVISORS, LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,357,245-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 6.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $25.73Bil. The stock has returned -86.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 2,121,271 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 11/15/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $50.85 per share and a market cap of $79.40Bil. The stock has returned -40.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -88.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:VIPS by 4,972,800 shares. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.95.

On 11/15/2022, Vipshop Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $8.8 per share and a market cap of $5.59Bil. The stock has returned -31.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vipshop Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-book ratio of 1.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. bought 611,972 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 2,011,900. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.13.

On 11/15/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $65.39 per share and a market cap of $82.68Bil. The stock has returned -31.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-book ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.14 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. bought 1,867,417 shares of NYSE:BEKE for a total holding of 11,118,106. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.19.

On 11/15/2022, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14 per share and a market cap of $17.70Bil. The stock has returned -38.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

