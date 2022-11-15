3G Sahana Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $538.00Mil. The top holdings were WAB(26.86%), CHTR(26.55%), and BKNG(15.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought 236,681 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 471,158. The trade had a 13.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $427.79.

On 11/15/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $387.81 per share and a market cap of $60.37Bil. The stock has returned -43.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-book ratio of 6.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BBWI by 1,452,087 shares. The trade had a 6.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.28.

On 11/15/2022, Bath & Body Works Inc traded for a price of $33.06 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -54.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bath & Body Works Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 663,223 shares. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $34.13 per share and a market cap of $147.56Bil. The stock has returned -34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought 167,583 shares of NYSE:WAB for a total holding of 1,777,583. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.33.

On 11/15/2022, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp traded for a price of $99.68 per share and a market cap of $18.13Bil. The stock has returned 3.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

3G Sahana Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:SEAS by 234,586 shares. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.77.

On 11/15/2022, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $56.82 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

