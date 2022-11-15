Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $960.00Mil. The top holdings were PCG(42.83%), LNG(14.42%), and AVPT(11.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,152,659-share investment in NAS:AAWW. Previously, the stock had a 12.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.2 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $100.38 per share and a market cap of $2.85Bil. The stock has returned 17.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 716,280 shares. The trade had a 8.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 11/15/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $164.5 per share and a market cap of $40.90Bil. The stock has returned 59.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -94.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,000,000 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 8.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.06 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $63.51Bil. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSLX by 2,751 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.2.

On 11/15/2022, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc traded for a price of $18.36 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -18.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.94 and a price-sales ratio of 11.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Sixth Street Partners Management Company, L.P. bought 285,000 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 3,829,954. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.22.

On 11/15/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $28.02 per share and a market cap of $8.37Bil. The stock has returned -42.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

