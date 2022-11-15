Kinloch Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $152.00Mil. The top holdings were FTSM(17.65%), XOM(2.84%), and ABBV(2.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kinloch Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kinloch Capital, LLC bought 102,540 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 450,730. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.09.

On 11/15/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.41 per share and a market cap of $7.01Bil. The stock has returned 0.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Kinloch Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 12,686 shares. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.84.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $244.06 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.45.

The guru established a new position worth 25,534 shares in NYSE:FRT, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.6 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Federal Realty Investment Trust traded for a price of $105.48 per share and a market cap of $8.57Bil. The stock has returned -14.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-book ratio of 3.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.98 and a price-sales ratio of 7.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 9,428 shares in NYSE:ESS, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $270.57 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Essex Property Trust Inc traded for a price of $210.47 per share and a market cap of $13.63Bil. The stock has returned -36.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essex Property Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Kinloch Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VIS by 12,553 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.4.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Industrials ETF traded for a price of $185.88 per share and a market cap of $3.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Industrials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

