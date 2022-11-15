Bellwether Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 528 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were BDEC(13.40%), IVV(7.96%), and XLU(7.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bellwether Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bellwether Advisors, LLC bought 1,288,886 shares of BATS:BDEC for a total holding of 1,339,534. The trade had a 12.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.7.

On 11/15/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $32.365 per share and a market cap of $65.54Mil. The stock has returned -4.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December has a price-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 71,559 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.86.

On 11/15/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.27 per share and a market cap of $15.70Bil. The stock has returned 3.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

The guru sold out of their 19,733-share investment in NYSE:SRE. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.83 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sempra Energy traded for a price of $155.61 per share and a market cap of $48.91Bil. The stock has returned 31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sempra Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VHT by 11,903 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $237.84.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $244.06 per share and a market cap of $17.07Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.45.

Bellwether Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLV by 20,819 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $128.37.

On 11/15/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.25 per share and a market cap of $40.66Bil. The stock has returned 1.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.71.

