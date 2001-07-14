Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, is leveraging SP Group’s existing Itron industrial IoT network canopy for smart water metering. The smart water metering rollout will connect some 300,000 Itron residential and C&I smart water meters to the existing network to achieve its water conservation goals.

The deployment, which is managed by Singapore’s national electricity and gas network operator, SP Group, is an important part of PUB’s Smart Water Meter Program, which aims to transform the organization into a smart utility. The first phase of the Smart Water Meter Program will be rolled out in Bukit Batok, Hougang, Jurong West, Tampines and Tuas, as well as in the new housing estates of Tampines North and Tengah.

With smart water meters, meter readings can be done remotely on a daily basis, eliminating the labor-intensive manual meter reading process which is currently read every two months. Households and businesses can track their daily water usage on their %3Ci%3EMySmartWaterMeter%3C%2Fi%3Eaccount, hence giving them greater visibility and control over their water usage to conserve resources. Users can also receive timely notifications on high usage and suspected leaks in their household or premises. This will enable households and non-domestic customers to better understand their water usage pattern, be empowered to adjust their water habits, and ultimately, save on utility bills. The rollout of smart meters at scale will be a major boost to water conservation efforts.

“We are excited to see SP Group’s existing Itron network canopy be used for the Smart Water Meter Program in Singapore. This deployment truly demonstrates the power and potential of a high-performance, multi-application industrial IoT network,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “As part of this project, we look forward to helping PUB meet its water conservation goals and furthering Itron’s vision to create a more resourceful world.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006115/en/