OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / The Board of Trustees of Managed Portfolio Series (the "Trust") has determined to close and liquidate the Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:ETPA, Financial) (the "Fund") effective immediately after the close of business on November 29, 2022, based upon a recommendation by TIS Advisors (the "Adviser"), the adviser to the Fund. The Adviser has determined that the Fund has limited prospects for meaningful growth. The Adviser will continue to operate its other funds and indices as usual.

The Fund's last day of trading will be November 28, 2022, which will also be the final day for creation unit orders by authorized participants. The Fund will conclude operations and distribute the remaining proceeds to shareholders promptly after November 29, 2022. Shareholders who do not sell their Fund shares by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (NAV). Customary brokerage charges may apply to transactions to sell Fund shares. Shareholders should contact their tax advisor to discuss the income tax consequences of the liquidation.

The Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and may be obtained by calling 844-TRINDEX (844-874-6339) or visiting www.ecofininvest.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

