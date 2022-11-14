OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales were $3,882,670 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $709,092 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The sales increase was primarily related to the sale of 37 vehicles in the third quarter of 2022 compared to eight vehicles in the prior year period.

Total net operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022, were $1,738,397, compared to $1,381,574 for the same period in 2021, as the Company continues to invest in its operations. The increase in expenses during the quarter is primarily related to increased headcount and sales and marketing expenses. Total net operating expenses included non-cash charges of $69,093 for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $126,749, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $850,475 or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $4,659,538 and working capital of $20,246,804.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "In the third quarter, we generated a profit, the first in our company's history. This achievement was driven by a more than 75% increase in vehicle deliveries relative to the second quarter, as we delivered 37 units, and is also a testament to our lean, cost-focused organization. We believe we could have hit our target of doubling deliveries on a quarter over quarter basis if not for shipping delays, but are nonetheless very proud to have navigated the myriad of challenges presented by global supply chains to have delivered a total of 70 vehicles this year as of September 30."

"On the manufacturing front, we continued to make progress on refurbishing our Osceola, Arkansas facility during the third quarter," continued Mr. Oldridge. "We performed extensive maintenance and upkeep inside and on the grounds of the facility. Further, we have secured our engineering, design and architecture teams as we pivot to commencement of construction inside the building to convert it to an electric vehicle manufacturing, production and assembly facility by 2024."

"Looking ahead, legislative tailwinds and incentive programs are a big driver in these early days of what will be a generational shift to electric vehicles. As a result, we have hired a full-time grant writing firm, and have assembled a team of state and federal consultants to help ensure that we maximize our potential. As an example, we were excited to see the initial round of funding by the EPA to spur school bus electrification in the U.S., and we expect to be a beneficiary in 2023 and other future funding rounds as our school bus comes to market in the first half of next year. More broadly, we remain excited about large scale government fleet electrification opportunities, and have seen growing inquiries from prospective international customers as well. Going forward, growth may not be linear - and holiday shutdowns plus the impact on orders of the inherently lumpy state and federal funding programs would suggest we will see a retreat in fourth quarter 2022 deliveries relative to the third quarter - but we remain excited about the continued growing interest in and demand for our vehicles as we look out to 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Oldridge.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

To access the live webcast, please click on this link.

To participate by phone, please dial 877-545-0523 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request the Envirotech Vehicles call. International callers should dial 973-528-0016. Participants may also provide the access code, which is 815808.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010. International callers should dial 919-882-2331. The replay passcode is 47078.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,623,099 $ 4,846,490 Restricted cash 60,131 60,035 Marketable securities 1,976,308 8,002,700 Accounts receivable 7,804,369 1,428,030 Inventory, net 3,603,852 3,850,541 Inventory deposits 4,812,439 4,503,079 Prepaid expenses 709,621 332,514 Total current assets 21,589,819 23,023,389 Property and equipment, net 305,617 272,113 Goodwill 51,775,667 51,775,667 Other non-current assets 78,374 236,639 Total assets $ 73,749,477 $ 75,307,808 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 161,545 $ 238,464 Accrued liabilities 1,154,026 1,280,020 Notes payable, net 27,444 31,788 Total current liabilities 1,343,015 1,550,272 Long-term Liabilities Other non-current liabilities - 2,427 Notes payable, net 18,234 13,245 Total liabilities 1,361,249 1,565,944 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, 5,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value per share, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, 350,000,000 authorized, $0.00001 par value per share, 15,021.088 and 14,912,189 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 150 149 Additional paid-in capital 83,923,350 81,866,075 Accumulated deficit (11,535,272 ) (8,124,360 ) Total stockholders' equity 72,388,228 73,741,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 73,749,477 $ 73,307,808

ENVIROTECH VEHICLES, INC.AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Sales $ 3,882,670 $ 709,092 $ 7,078,870 $ 1,368,151 Cost of Sales 2,046,491 469,611 3,998,533 930,977 Gross Profit 1,836,179 239,481 3,080,337 437,174 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,619,210 1,344,840 6,142,194 2,766,989 Consulting 94,187 36,734 264,505 142,092 Research and development 25,000 - 112,412 - Total operating expenses, net 1,738,397 1,381,574 6,519,111 2,909.081 Income (loss) from operations 97,782 (1,142,093 ) (3,438,774 (2,471,907 Other income (expense): Interest income, net 30,200 8,116 37,956 2,357 Other income, net (1,233 ) 285,902 (10,094 288,186 Total other income (expense) 28,967 294,018 27,862 290,543 Income (loss) before income taxes 126,749 (848,075 ) (3,410,912 (2,181,364 Income tax expense - (2,400 ) - (220 ,700 Net income (loss) $ 126,749 (850,475 ) (3,410,912 (2,402,064 Net income (loss) per share to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 $ (0.23 Weighted shared used in the computation of net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted 15,013,236 14,715,694 14,981,836 10,349,101

