Walleye Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3137 stocks valued at a total of $4.83Bil. The top holdings were CHKEZ(3.96%), CHKEW(2.13%), and CHKEL(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walleye Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 429,404-share investment in NYSE:OTIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.16 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $77.77 per share and a market cap of $32.40Bil. The stock has returned -7.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 55,471-share investment in NYSE:TDG. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $596.69 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $616.14 per share and a market cap of $33.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.67 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Walleye Capital LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HUBB by 130,531 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.

On 11/15/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $249.36 per share and a market cap of $13.39Bil. The stock has returned 21.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,169,170-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.09 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

Walleye Capital LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TTEK by 139,818 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $139.92.

On 11/15/2022, Tetra Tech Inc traded for a price of $157.88 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned -11.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tetra Tech Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-book ratio of 7.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

