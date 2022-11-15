Hotaling Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 WEST LANCASTER AVE., SUITE 105 WAYNE, PA 19087

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $208.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.09%), MSFT(6.24%), and AMZN(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hotaling Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 13,948 shares. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $171.91 per share and a market cap of $449.46Bil. The stock has returned 6.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-book ratio of 6.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 20,675-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $82.9 per share and a market cap of $110.19Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 28,749 shares in NAS:NDAQ, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.82 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $66.04 per share and a market cap of $32.44Bil. The stock has returned -3.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-book ratio of 5.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.44 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Hotaling Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 45,197 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 11/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $34.13 per share and a market cap of $147.56Bil. The stock has returned -34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 15,871 shares in NAS:AEP, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $88.66 per share and a market cap of $45.56Bil. The stock has returned 11.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.