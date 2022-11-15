Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $600.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(5.04%), VCSH(4.93%), and AGG(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. bought 88,701 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 337,041. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.88 per share and a market cap of $87.39Bil. The stock has returned -18.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 58,789 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.71.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $62.64 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -17.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a price-book ratio of 1.77.

During the quarter, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. bought 27,165 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 282,543. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.47.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.24 per share and a market cap of $78.07Bil. The stock has returned -14.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:EOG by 25,386 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.22.

On 11/15/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $146.18 per share and a market cap of $85.86Bil. The stock has returned 63.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:USB by 57,726 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.27.

On 11/15/2022, U.S. Bancorp traded for a price of $43.85 per share and a market cap of $65.15Bil. The stock has returned -24.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

