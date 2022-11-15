Ellis Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 813 stocks valued at a total of $361.00Mil. The top holdings were DVY(6.76%), RNP(4.10%), and AAPL(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ellis Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC bought 20,637 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 28,969. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $141.42 per share and a market cap of $103.81Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.51.

During the quarter, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC bought 31,976 shares of NAS:JEPQ for a total holding of 104,252. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.81.

On 11/15/2022, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $43.28 per share and a market cap of $703.30Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-book ratio of 5.96.

During the quarter, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC bought 64,457 shares of NYSE:RNP for a total holding of 762,781. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.86.

On 11/15/2022, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc traded for a price of $21.82 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -15.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 6,008 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/15/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.74 per share and a market cap of $268.35Bil. The stock has returned 34.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-book ratio of 16.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC bought 7,589 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 227,588. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $121.6 per share and a market cap of $22.31Bil. The stock has returned 4.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.90.

