Vision Capital Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

150 KING STREET WEST TORONTO, A6 M5H 1J9

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were SUI(28.95%), FR(21.58%), and AMH(15.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vision Capital Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Vision Capital Corp bought 183,100 shares of NYSE:SUI for a total holding of 448,795. The trade had a 11.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.16.

On 11/15/2022, Sun Communities Inc traded for a price of $136.23 per share and a market cap of $16.88Bil. The stock has returned -27.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sun Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 66.45, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 447,773-share investment in NAS:PECO. Previously, the stock had a 6.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.87 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Phillips Edison & Co Inc traded for a price of $30.9 per share and a market cap of $3.62Bil. The stock has returned -4.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips Edison & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 123.60, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 38.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.51 and a price-sales ratio of 7.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Vision Capital Corp bought 275,100 shares of NYSE:FR for a total holding of 1,010,386. The trade had a 5.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.6.

On 11/15/2022, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $48.75 per share and a market cap of $6.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 12.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 589,152-share investment in NYSE:IRT. Previously, the stock had a 5.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.23 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Independence Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $17.58 per share and a market cap of $3.94Bil. The stock has returned -27.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.96 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 242,382-share investment in NYSE:SLG. Previously, the stock had a 5.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.49 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SL Green Realty Corp traded for a price of $40.59 per share and a market cap of $2.61Bil. The stock has returned -40.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SL Green Realty Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.