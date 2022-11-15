COWBIRD CAPITAL LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were XPEL(19.96%), IQV(17.17%), and PANW(14.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COWBIRD CAPITAL LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 136,898 shares in NAS:PANW, giving the stock a 14.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.19 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $161.73 per share and a market cap of $48.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 231.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 522.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 373,010-share investment in NAS:CELH. Previously, the stock had a 13.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.96 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Celsius Holdings Inc traded for a price of $91.16 per share and a market cap of $6.95Bil. The stock has returned 9.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 116.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -60.77 and a price-sales ratio of 12.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,850,189 shares in NYSE:MCW, giving the stock a 10.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.74 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Mister Car Wash Inc traded for a price of $10.23 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned -42.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mister Car Wash Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

COWBIRD CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NYSE:NCR by 530,406 shares. The trade had a 9.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.91.

On 11/15/2022, NCR Corp traded for a price of $22.19 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned -49.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NCR Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

COWBIRD CAPITAL LP reduced their investment in NAS:XPEL by 207,009 shares. The trade had a 5.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.94.

On 11/15/2022, XPEL Inc traded for a price of $65.51 per share and a market cap of $1.81Bil. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XPEL Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-book ratio of 17.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

