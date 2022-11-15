RV Capital AG recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Einsiedlerstrasse 23 Schindellegi, V8 8834

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were CACC(40.82%), CRM(20.95%), and WIX(17.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RV Capital AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RV Capital AG bought 192,500 shares of NYSE:CVNA for a total holding of 709,835. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.61.

On 11/15/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $9.74 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -96.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 3.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

RV Capital AG reduced their investment in NAS:CACC by 3,200 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $527.64.

On 11/15/2022, Credit Acceptance Corp traded for a price of $503.06 per share and a market cap of $6.50Bil. The stock has returned -25.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Acceptance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

RV Capital AG reduced their investment in NYSE:CRM by 9,000 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $158.66 per share and a market cap of $158.66Bil. The stock has returned -48.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, RV Capital AG bought 5,000 shares of NAS:WIX for a total holding of 455,800. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.94.

On 11/15/2022, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $86.92 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -56.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.72 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, RV Capital AG bought 2,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 210,400. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.