Centerstone Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $61.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(23.05%), PRGO(11.25%), and HSIC(7.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centerstone Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 150,000-share investment in NAS:CDK. Previously, the stock had a 9.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.77 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54.76 per share and a market cap of $6.39Bil. The stock has returned 13.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-book ratio of 11.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Centerstone Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PRGO by 80,877 shares. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 11/15/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $32.64 per share and a market cap of $4.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Centerstone Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 24,905 shares. The trade had a 3.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 11/15/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $131.03 per share and a market cap of $72.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-book ratio of 5.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Centerstone Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KMX by 20,783 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.38.

On 11/15/2022, CarMax Inc traded for a price of $73.97 per share and a market cap of $11.69Bil. The stock has returned -50.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CarMax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-book ratio of 2.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.57 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 11,400 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.27 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $71.33 per share and a market cap of $188.85Bil. The stock has returned -57.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

