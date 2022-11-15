Horiko Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 27 stocks valued at a total of $124.00Mil. The top holdings were SUB(12.17%), MSFT(10.22%), and AMZN(8.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horiko Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Horiko Capital Management LLC bought 25,800 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 146,700. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.12.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.27 per share and a market cap of $9.21Bil. The stock has returned -3.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Horiko Capital Management LLC bought 7,159 shares of NYSE:MCK for a total holding of 19,518. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 11/15/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $361.08 per share and a market cap of $51.20Bil. The stock has returned 61.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Horiko Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TRV by 10,397 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.58.

On 11/15/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $182.7 per share and a market cap of $42.82Bil. The stock has returned 18.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Horiko Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 8,728 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.89.

On 11/15/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $205.1 per share and a market cap of $85.13Bil. The stock has returned 8.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.44 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Horiko Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 10,018 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

