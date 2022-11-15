PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 6847 RIYADH, T0 11452

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 52 stocks valued at a total of $36.78Bil. The top holdings were LCID(38.57%), ATVI(7.66%), and XLU(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 7,499,999 shares in NYSE:CPUH.U, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Compute Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compute Health Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 7,499,999-share investment in NYSE:CPUH. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.84 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Compute Health Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned 2.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Compute Health Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -454.58.

During the quarter, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND bought 321,350 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 3,262,073. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $114.22 per share and a market cap of $302.86Bil. The stock has returned -66.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 8,033,477-share investment in NAS:HYZN. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.63 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hyzon Motors Inc traded for a price of $1.83 per share and a market cap of $453.66Mil. The stock has returned -74.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hyzon Motors Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.98 and a price-sales ratio of 70.37.

The guru established a new position worth 4,697,677 shares in NAS:ZM, giving the stock a 1.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.86 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $84.35 per share and a market cap of $25.11Bil. The stock has returned -66.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

