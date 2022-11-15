Broad Bay Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1330 Avenue Of The Americas New York, NY 10019

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $568.00Mil. The top holdings were WSC(22.23%), CVCO(10.59%), and BATRK(9.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Broad Bay Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ESTC by 373,000 shares. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.54.

On 11/15/2022, Elastic NV traded for a price of $64.73 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -64.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elastic NV has a price-book ratio of 15.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -32.64 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,371,287-share investment in NYSE:LEVI. Previously, the stock had a 3.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.84 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Levi Strauss & Co traded for a price of $15.97 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -40.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Levi Strauss & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Broad Bay Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:TJX by 338,000 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/15/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $73.06 per share and a market cap of $84.83Bil. The stock has returned 7.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-book ratio of 15.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 250,000-share investment in NAS:CALM. Previously, the stock had a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.66 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Cal-Maine Foods Inc traded for a price of $52.97 per share and a market cap of $2.59Bil. The stock has returned 50.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 4,300,000 shares in NAS:FIP, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.86 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, FTAI Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $2.75 per share and a market cap of $273.32Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTAI Infrastructure Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.