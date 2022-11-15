Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $53.00Mil. The top holdings were STLA(19.37%), NOK(19.06%), and ALC(9.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:NOK by 8,534,483 shares. The trade had a 28.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.86.

On 11/15/2022, Nokia Oyj traded for a price of $4.74 per share and a market cap of $26.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nokia Oyj has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.38 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:STLA by 2,139,100 shares. The trade had a 19.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.43.

On 11/15/2022, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $14.8 per share and a market cap of $47.56Bil. The stock has returned -22.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 2.78, a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. bought 74,349 shares of NYSE:ALC for a total holding of 85,638. The trade had a 8.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.37.

On 11/15/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $63.72 per share and a market cap of $30.06Bil. The stock has returned -21.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 36.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Securities, Ltd. bought 501,687 shares of NYSE:DB for a total holding of 553,389. The trade had a 7.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.5.

On 11/15/2022, Deutsche Bank AG traded for a price of $10.47 per share and a market cap of $21.50Bil. The stock has returned -16.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deutsche Bank AG has a price-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-book ratio of 0.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 522,600 shares in NYSE:BCS, giving the stock a 6.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.71 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Barclays PLC traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $29.73Bil. The stock has returned -26.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Barclays PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-book ratio of 0.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

