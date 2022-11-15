Susquehanna International Group Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were FXI(20.33%), EWT(14.04%), and LQD(11.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:EWT by 1,419,526 shares. The trade had a 17.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.51.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF traded for a price of $47.82 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -24.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

The guru established a new position worth 353,634 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 11.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.24 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.04 per share and a market cap of $36.15Bil. The stock has returned -19.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 408,415 shares in NAS:EMB, giving the stock a 10.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.36 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.79 per share and a market cap of $13.45Bil. The stock has returned -20.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought 58,128 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 61,765. The trade had a 5.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 11/15/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $332.08 per share and a market cap of $164.17Bil. The stock has returned -0.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 263,009 shares. The trade had a 5.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/15/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $72.8 per share and a market cap of $377.55Bil. The stock has returned -37.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

