Totem Point Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $58.00Mil. The top holdings were GEN(21.88%), ADI(15.48%), and PANW(13.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Totem Point Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 70,233-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 11.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $73.53 per share and a market cap of $118.56Bil. The stock has returned -50.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Totem Point Management, LLC bought 214,331 shares of NAS:GEN for a total holding of 629,731. The trade had a 7.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.12.

On 11/15/2022, Gen Digital Inc traded for a price of $22.7 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gen Digital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-book ratio of 8.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Totem Point Management, LLC bought 29,094 shares of NAS:ADI for a total holding of 64,417. The trade had a 6.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.13.

On 11/15/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $161.26 per share and a market cap of $82.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.70 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 67,101-share investment in NAS:PEGA. Previously, the stock had a 6.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.66 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Pegasystems Inc traded for a price of $37.28 per share and a market cap of $3.06Bil. The stock has returned -68.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pegasystems Inc has a price-book ratio of 47.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Totem Point Management, LLC bought 24,059 shares of NAS:PANW for a total holding of 46,199. The trade had a 6.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.19.

On 11/15/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $161.73 per share and a market cap of $48.58Bil. The stock has returned -5.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 231.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 522.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

