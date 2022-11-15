WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

579 EXECUTIVE CAMPUS WESTERVILLE, OH 43082

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $234.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(7.62%), SPY(4.89%), and RSP(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 34,447 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.03 per share and a market cap of $1,240.74Bil. The stock has returned -35.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 6,352 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/15/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $190.95 per share and a market cap of $602.97Bil. The stock has returned -44.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-book ratio of 15.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.24 and a price-sales ratio of 8.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WealthBridge Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 6,878 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.7 per share and a market cap of $1,240.58Bil. The stock has returned -35.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-book ratio of 4.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 18,600 shares in FRA:AAYA, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.12 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Annaly Capital Management Inc traded for a price of €20.4 per share and a market cap of €10.21Bil. The stock has returned -20.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The guru sold out of their 4,650-share investment in NYSE:NLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.2 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Annaly Capital Management Inc traded for a price of $20.93 per share and a market cap of $9.79Bil. The stock has returned -28.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-book ratio of 1.05 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

