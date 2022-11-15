Greenvale Capital LLP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $973.00Mil. The top holdings were TENB(13.95%), FCN(8.09%), and XM(7.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Greenvale Capital LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 405,000-share investment in NAS:ENPH. Previously, the stock had a 8.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $269.72 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $297.94 per share and a market cap of $40.50Bil. The stock has returned 18.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 143.24, a price-book ratio of 66.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.96 and a price-sales ratio of 21.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Greenvale Capital LLP bought 1,400,000 shares of NAS:TENB for a total holding of 3,900,000. The trade had a 5.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.93.

On 11/15/2022, Tenable Holdings Inc traded for a price of $38.62 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -29.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenable Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.17 and a price-sales ratio of 6.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Greenvale Capital LLP bought 266,163 shares of NYSE:FCN for a total holding of 475,000. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.19.

On 11/15/2022, FTI Consulting Inc traded for a price of $166.37 per share and a market cap of $5.73Bil. The stock has returned 13.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTI Consulting Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Greenvale Capital LLP bought 500,000 shares of NYSE:KR for a total holding of 1,600,000. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.51.

On 11/15/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $46.56 per share and a market cap of $33.33Bil. The stock has returned 11.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Greenvale Capital LLP reduced their investment in NAS:RUN by 830,000 shares. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.1.

On 11/15/2022, Sunrun Inc traded for a price of $29.67 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned -49.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sunrun Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.31, a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 677.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

