MIROVA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $594.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(24.92%), ECL(14.03%), and RUN(9.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIROVA’s top five trades of the quarter.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:TMO by 30,514 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.63.

On 11/15/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $534.77 per share and a market cap of $209.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 30,976 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 11/15/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $339.37 per share and a market cap of $326.29Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-book ratio of 51.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 15.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 31,751 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $241.55 per share and a market cap of $1,800.63Bil. The stock has returned -27.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.80 and a price-sales ratio of 8.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 23,083 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/15/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $266.72 per share and a market cap of $194.16Bil. The stock has returned -12.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.04 and a price-sales ratio of 6.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MIROVA reduced their investment in NYSE:ECL by 36,237 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.23.

On 11/15/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $152.89 per share and a market cap of $43.55Bil. The stock has returned -34.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-book ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

