CPV Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $164.00Mil. The top holdings were MPLN(34.65%), HTZ(31.97%), and LAUR(20.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CPV Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 50,000-share investment in NYSE:SNOW. Previously, the stock had a 6.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $259.22 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $157.84 per share and a market cap of $50.51Bil. The stock has returned -59.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.78 and a price-sales ratio of 30.03.

The guru established a new position worth 716,075 shares in NAS:MQ, giving the stock a 3.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.61 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Marqeta Inc traded for a price of $7.2 per share and a market cap of $3.95Bil. The stock has returned -70.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Marqeta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The guru established a new position worth 3,210,268 shares in NAS:HTZ, giving the stock a 32.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.44 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.38 per share and a market cap of $6.14Bil. The stock has returned -31.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 149,439 shares in NYSE:SONX, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.99 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Sonendo Inc traded for a price of $1.86 per share and a market cap of $92.50Mil. The stock has returned -81.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonendo Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

During the quarter, CPV Partners, LLC bought 20,855,584 shares of NAS:LAUR for a total holding of 24,070,640. The trade had a 63.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.82.

On 11/15/2022, Laureate Education Inc traded for a price of $12.11 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned 27.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Laureate Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

