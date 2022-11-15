Frisch Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $236.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.71%), XLF(4.46%), and QQEW(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Frisch Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VB by 69,915 shares. The trade had a 4.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $188.16.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $191.95 per share and a market cap of $42.33Bil. The stock has returned -18.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

The guru established a new position worth 91,958 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 3.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $99.91 per share and a market cap of $67.99Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.66.

The guru sold out of their 49,883-share investment in BATS:MTUM. Previously, the stock had a 2.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.25 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $148.03 per share and a market cap of $12.60Bil. The stock has returned -20.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

The guru sold out of their 338,140-share investment in NAS:ICLN. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.31 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund traded for a price of $20.27 per share and a market cap of $5.18Bil. The stock has returned -18.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 19,315 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.25.

On 11/15/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $210.59 per share and a market cap of $51.13Bil. The stock has returned -17.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a price-book ratio of 2.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

