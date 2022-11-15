London & Capital Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $567.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.14%), PEP(8.36%), and JNJ(7.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 372,577-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 4.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $164.92 per share and a market cap of $51.83Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 505,968-share investment in NAS:SBUX. Previously, the stock had a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.95 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $97.42 per share and a market cap of $111.83Bil. The stock has returned -11.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 751,882-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 3.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $38.31 per share and a market cap of $160.90Bil. The stock has returned -21.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 206,689-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 2.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $177.79 per share and a market cap of $153.77Bil. The stock has returned -13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-book ratio of 9.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 369,452-share investment in NYSE:WEC. Previously, the stock had a 2.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.15 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, WEC Energy Group Inc traded for a price of $92.53 per share and a market cap of $29.19Bil. The stock has returned 7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WEC Energy Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-book ratio of 2.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

