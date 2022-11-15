New World Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

350 LINCOLN STREET HINGHAM, MA 02043

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were TJX(81.37%), IVV(2.45%), and SUB(2.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were New World Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, New World Advisors LLC bought 527,134 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 2,756,576. The trade had a 15.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.81.

On 11/15/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $73.06 per share and a market cap of $84.83Bil. The stock has returned 7.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-book ratio of 15.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 111,426-share investment in BATS:EFV. Previously, the stock had a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.63 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF traded for a price of $44.59 per share and a market cap of $15.12Bil. The stock has returned -10.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a price-book ratio of 1.01.

The guru sold out of their 65,615-share investment in ARCA:IEMG. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.93 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $46.69 per share and a market cap of $62.75Bil. The stock has returned -24.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a price-book ratio of 1.42.

The guru sold out of their 28,693-share investment in ARCA:IWP. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.88 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $87.22 per share and a market cap of $12.18Bil. The stock has returned -28.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a price-book ratio of 5.87.

The guru sold out of their 15,064-share investment in ARCA:IWN. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.62 during the quarter.

On 11/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $147.52 per share and a market cap of $12.59Bil. The stock has returned -14.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.